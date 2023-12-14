Ragna Crimson Episode 12: They are coming for Ragna; release date, where to watch & more

An entire team is coming for Ragna while he continues to be oblivious of this plan. On the other side, chaos persists as Crimson and the others are working on a full circle. Ragna Crimson Episode 12 is lined up with a final release date for the week. Here is what we know about the next outing so far.

Ragna Crimson Episode 12: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Ragna Crimson will be December 17, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Amazon Prime Video. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode, Ragna's infusion of power into the soldiers' weapons might escalate tensions as more challenges are thrown his way, particularly from the stubborn commander Shin, who questions Ragna's worthiness. The dark and twisted personalities of twin commanders Greya and Hesela might take the forefront, revealing their troubled past as circus freaks and leading to disturbing consequences for Slime.

Fu and his team's struggle to create a teleportation magic circle might intensify, with Crimson's mocking involvement potentially adding more complexity. Olto-Zora and Taratectra, with their mysterious agenda, could shift their focus to hunting Ragna. Ultimatia's change of heart might disappoint Woltekamui, leading to a dynamic shift in alliances.

The impending threat of Borgius and 40,000 dragons sent by Olto-Zora adds a layer of danger, setting the stage for a complex and unpredictable turn of events. The fight between Itsuki and Rishia might become a focal point, filled with uncertainties and potential surprises.

Ragna Crimson Episode 12: Previous episode recap

The title of Ragna Crimson Episode 11 was 'Tactics and Knowledge.' This episode started with Ragna giving more power to the weapons. But seeing so many people, he was confused about what to do when he was being challenged by a number of people. Thus, we see that the Slime was making fun of the twin commanders because of their part dragon blood.

In the next act, Fu, Fu, a Thaumaturge magician, and his team cannot create a magic circle capable of teleporting 1800 people as the circle design is far too complex and lacks a sufficient power source. Fu was also thinking of leaving the situation. But then we see that he was forced to be there when Crimson sees that he has the potential to help with the design of a full circle.

Thus, the last act of the episode takes a look at Olto-Zora and Taratectra having their own plan among the Monarchs. Ultimatia changes her mind, asking Woltekamui to protect her instead of chasing Ragna, which disappoints him. Since Ultimatia is powerless, Olto-Zora sends Borgius and 40,000 dragons to attack humans. Olto-Zora and Taratectra decide to hunt Ragna themselves but agree to include Woltekamui if they find out Ragna is working with the Argentum Dragon Slayers. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

