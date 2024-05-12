Rick and Morty Anime: First Teaser Out; Premiere Window And More to Know

After the 7th season of the beloved adult animated series Rick and Morty came to an end in December of 2023, fans of the show were excited to learn that the series was getting a spinoff. It was announced that Aduld Swim is going to release a 10-episode anime spin-off of Rick and Morty.

Since the announcement, people have been eagerly waiting for any news on the Rick and Morty: The Anime series. Thankfully, Adult Swim finally released a first-look teaser for the anime, and here we have some more details about the upcoming series.

Rick and Morty: The Anime release window, streaming details, and more

The first look into The Rick and Morty: The Anime came out a few months ago. Now, with the new teaser, we know that the 10-episode anime series featuring mad scientist Grandpa Rick and his teenage grandson Morty will be coming out this year. However, no release windows were confirmed.

In the new teaser by Adult Swim, it was announced that the anime series will be streaming on Adult Swim and Max. From what we saw in the teaser, we know that even with just 10 episodes, we will see the grandfather-grandson duo, along with granddaughter Summer Smith, go on quite a few crazy intergalactic and interdimensional adventures.

Other details about the Rick and Morty: The Anime

The first Rick and Morty spin-off short film was called Samurai and Shogun, which was produced by Studio DEEN and came out back in 2020. Since then, 4 more short spin-off films came out all throughout 2020 and 2021.

Rick and Morty: The Anime is being written and directed by Takashi Sano, who also wrote and directed two previous Rick and Morty spin-off animated shorts, Rick and Morty vs. Genocider, and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil). The series is being produced by SOLA Entertainment with Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda acting as producers.

Executive producers include Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou with Arisa Matsuzawa as the art director and Makiko Kojima as the color designer. Koichi Iizuka is the sound director for the project with Tetsuya Takahashi composing the music. The opening theme song Love is Entropy is being performed by OC from Code is Zero.

The cast of the anime includes Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez and Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith, both reprising their roles from the Japanese dub of the original Rick and Morty series. Akiha Matsui will be voicing Summer Smith, with Manabu Muraji as Jerry Smith and Jun Irie as Beth Smith. Other actors will be taking up minor roles within the anime adaptation.

