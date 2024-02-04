Rise of the Ronin gameplay Unveils New Trailer; All Easter Eggs You Missed in it

The latest gameplay trailer for Team Ninja's upcoming action game, Rise of the Ronin, offers players their best look yet at the title's fast-paced fighting and feudal Japan-inspired setting. The developers may have inserted some subtle allusions and references that viewers may have missed while admiring the stunning surroundings and flowing martial arts. Let's examine more closely at some of the most amazing Easter eggs and tidbits from the most recent showing of Rise of the Ronin.

Those who were paying close attention to the opening speech of the trailer could pick up on a subtle allusion to Team Ninja's Ninja Gaiden series right away. Characters respond to questions like "Who are you ronin?" and "Names don't matter." This is a reference to a well-known statement made by Ryu Hayabusa, the main character in the original Xbox game Ninja Gaiden. The rest of the teaser shows Rise of the Ronin's action-packed combat set in a variety of breathtaking wide-open spaces, with the ronin protagonist using both melee and ranged weapons.

Sekiro and Bloodborne Inspirations

As noted by GamesRadar, Rise of the Ronin appears to be modeling its combat style after FromSoftware blockbusters Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Bloodborne. With precisely timed button pushes, players may execute swift, deadly sword strikes and accurate parries, just like in Sekiro. Similar to Bloodborne, combat is fast-paced and violent, requiring players to continuously apply pressure to their opponents. Fans hoping for the next development of those games' iconic battle systems should be satisfied with this.

A further subtly revealed allusion is to Koei Tecmo's own action game franchise, the Warriors. The ronin has the ability to use area-of-effect attacks, which knock back and harm many enemies at once, while facing a large number of adversaries. This is a ripoff of the "musou" strikes that characters from the Samurai Warriors and Dynasty series used to decimate large crowds.

Hidden Details in the Environment

A keen-eyed Reddit member identified environmental references to previous Team Ninja titles. There is a scene in the forest where there are lanterns made of stone coated in moss, which could be a nod to the famous red and white lanterns of Nioh. The collapsing pagoda building in the backdrop, meanwhile, is reminiscent of Ninja Gaiden Sigma levels. The developers' love and attention for creating the incredibly rich universe of Rise of the Ronin is evident in these small allusions.

Although the video provided a thorough fresh look, fans will need to search for other Easter eggs and allusions that might be hidden in plain sight when Rise of the Ronin is officially released. Given Team Ninja's history of creating action games with a strong sense of atmosphere, the finished product is certain to include enough of these subtle references for ardent fans to find.

Rise of the Ronin looks to be a must-play for lovers of Team Ninja and FromSoftware-style action, with its spectacular feudal Japan backdrop, smooth fighting, and many hidden references already found. The game is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at some point in 2024. When it releases, fans will surely pore over every piece of its intricate environment to find any more sly references to past games and hidden mysteries.

