Ruridragon Chapter 25: Sports Festival To Begin; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

The last chapter of Ruridragon saw Ruri talk to Kamata and express her apologies for pressuring her to help break her horns. During their conversation, Ruri and Kamata got to know one another better as Kamata began letting go of her animosity towards Ruri.

Meanwhile, the committee members decided to create headbands with horns as the sports festival preparations came to an end. Don’t miss Ruridragon Chapter 25 to find out what happens next in Ruri’s new dragon life. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to read it and more details.

RuriDragon Chapter 25: Release date and where to read

RuriDragon Chapter 25 is set to be out on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 12 am JST, in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 51. For international fans, this means a daytime release on Sunday, November 17, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8 am PT, with the exact time varied by region and time zone.

Fans can access RuriDragon Chapter 25 on multiple platforms, including the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media's official website, and the MangaPlus app and website. The latter two platforms offer free access to the first three and most recent three chapters, but a subscription is required to read the entire collection.

What to expect in RuriDragon Chapter 25?

RuriDragon Chapter 25 will likely focus on the ongoing sports festival at Ruri’s high school, depicting the various events where Ruri and her friends are actively involved. Ruri may be seen assisting with different festival activities, including her class’s stalls.

Additionally, we may get further interactions between Ruri and Kamata as the two solidify their newfound friendship. Kamata’s unnamed friend, who was seen teasing her, could also get more attention in RuriDragon Chapter 25 as well.

RuriDragon Chapter 24 recap

RuriDragon Chapter 24, titled Kinda Gross, begins with Ruri calling Kamata away from her classroom to apologize for making her help break her horns earlier. The conversation takes a positive turn, with Kamata expressing that getting to know Ruri better has diminished her initial fear and repulsion towards her.

Ruri realizes that Kamata's dislike might lessen further if she continues to help her understand her unique nature. Ruri then proceeds to demonstrate all her dragon abilities to Kamata, further breaking the ice between them.

As preparations for the sports festival ramp up in RuriDragon Chapter 24, Ruri’s classmates create T-shirts and show them off. Kashiro brings one of these shirts to Maeda, revealing the committee's idea of everyone wearing horned cardboard headbands in tribute to Ruri, who made the festival possible.

Elsewhere, Kamata, reluctantly wearing a headband, becomes the subject of playful teasing by her friend. RuriDragon Chapter 24 ends with everyone ready for the festival, their banner reading ‘Go Wild Like a Dragon,’ with artwork of a cat on a dragon hissing at a fish.

