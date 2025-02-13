RuriDragon Chapter 29: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last RuriDragon chapter, titled ‘Cold Karaage Is Nasty,’ saw a fellow committee member share a story from an old manga about dragons, drawing parallels to Ruri’s own existence. Later, students from Class 1-5 invite Ruri to eat with them, further integrating her into the school’s social circles.

Kashiro accompanies her to cook marshmallows, while their classmates, recognizing Ruri’s abilities, encourage her to use her fire-based dragon traits to heat up their food, playfully making use of her unique powers.

RuriDragon Chapter 29 may continue depicting the festival’s final events, leading toward the closing ceremony. Ruri’s role in the festivities may further expand, as more students begin interacting with her and understand what she is.

This includes both her classmates and those from other classes. The aftermath of her heating ability being casually used may also be addressed, possibly seeing Mr. Takemoto lightly punishing Ruri and the students who egged her on for using her abilities in such a manner.

RuriDragon Chapter 29 is set to be released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, February 16, at around 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8 am PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary by region and time zone.

To read RuriDragon Chapter 29, fans can access it on various platforms, including the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media's official website, the MangaPlus app, and the MangaPlus website. While MangaPlus offers the first and latest three chapters for free, readers will need a subscription to access all chapters.

