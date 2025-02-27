RuriDragon Chapter 30: Ruri To Awaken New Fire Trait; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last RuriDragon chapter, titled ‘Walk on Eggshells,’ saw Takemoto speak with Umi, emphasizing the need to take proper care of Ruri. He had warned Ruri that if she used her powers without permission, she would face suspension.

Meanwhile, some students discussed how dangerous she might be. Elsewhere, Ruri struggled with the difficulties of being half-dragon and fitting in. She learned that Kashiro only befriended her because of her dragon traits and asked her to stop being friends.

The chapter then ended with Ruri running from a group of students while on fire for an unknown reason. RuriDragon Chapter 30 may focus on Ruri’s fire that seems to have flared up uncontrollably, possibly due to emotional turmoil following her fallout with Kashiro or how others view her.

This could either be a new trait or an unstable reaction to her existing fire ability. Takemoto may intervene to control the situation, though there is a risk that other students may get injured before the issue is resolved.

RuriDragon Chapter 30 will be out on Monday, March 3, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international fans, this corresponds to Sunday, March 2, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8 am PT. Please note that the release time may vary based on your location and time zone.

Fans can read RuriDragon Chapter 30 on several platforms, including the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media's website, the MangaPlus app, and its website. MangaPlus offers the first and latest three chapters for free, while a subscription is required for full access.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.