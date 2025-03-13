RuriDragon Chapter 31: Ruri Quells Her New Daemonfire Trait; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last RuriDragon chapter, ‘Aoki’s Problems,’ Takemoto rushes to check on Ruri, as the festival events are put on hold and students express concern. He takes Ruri aside to explain that her condition is known as Daemonfire and that it will be a permanent part of her appearance.

He suggests that distancing herself from society is an option. Kashiro arrives and convinces Ruri to return despite her worries. Takemoto offers a temporary solution—getting wet to suppress the flames. Ruri ultimately decides to stop pretending to be human.

RuriDragon Chapter 31 may open with Ruri’s Daemonfire trait being temporarily suppressed by the pool water, though it may not fully disappear. She could then meet Kashiro, who may confront her about their friendship and Ruri’s recent words.

With Ruri accepting her non-human nature, she may begin to act more confidently as well. Her classmates may ask about her new trait, but rather than fearing it, they may react with curiosity, given that the flames are neither hot nor dangerous.

RuriDragon Chapter 31 is set to be released on Monday, March 24, 2024, at 12 am JST. This means the chapter will be released during the day on Sunday, March 23, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8 am PT. Note that the precise release time may differ depending on your region and time zone.

Fans can read RuriDragon Chapter 31 on several platforms, including the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media's official website, as well as the MANGAPlus app and website. MANGAPlus provides free access to the first three and most recent three chapters, but a subscription is required to read all available chapters.

