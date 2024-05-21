Sakamoto Days Chapter 167: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

After the last chapter of Sakamoto Days saw Takamura's aggression heighten, fans were left in shock after the demise of Haruma. As our protagonists face dwindling options, anticipation mounts among fans to witness the aftermath of this intense battle. Don’t miss the upcoming Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 and get the release date and more here.

ALSO READ: Will There Be a Sakamoto Days Anime? Report Hints Netflix Plans; READ

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Sakamoto Days Chapter 167: release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 is scheduled for release in Japan on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers can anticipate its availability on Sunday, May 26, although the precise timing may vary depending on their respective time zones.

To dive into the thrilling pages of Sakamoto Days Chapter 167, readers have multiple official platforms to choose from. They can access the latest chapter on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or through the Shonen Jump+ app.

ALSO READ: Here Are Our Top 10 Anime Characters Whose Names Start With A

What to expect in Sakamoto Days Chapter 167?

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 167, readers can expect the battle to continue as Haruma's death sends shockwaves through the battlefield. Uzuki and Gaku, now reeling from Takamura's display of power, must regroup and devise a new strategy to counter the seemingly invincible swordsman.

Advertisement

With Haruma's death, Sakamoto will likely rejoin the battle once more, keeping in mind Nagumo’s advice about controlling his bloodlust. It’s unlikely we will see Takamura fall anytime soon, but Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 may see the group outwit the old man to escape.

ALSO READ: From Yagami Light To Gasai Yuno: Here Are Our Top 10 Psychopath Anime Characters

Sakamoto Days Chapter 166 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 166, titled False Madman, begins with Uzuki instructing Gaku to stop fighting Takamura. Haruma suddenly arrives to aid Gaku against Takamura. Uzuki’s orders are ignored, as both Haruma and Gaku are determined to defeat Takamura, believing it is crucial to their plan of destroying the JAA.

The chapter then shifts into a flashback, depicting Uzuki and Haruma’s past. During this flashback, they discuss their perspectives on the assassin lifestyle, revealing their motivations and philosophies. Returning to the present, Uzuki devises a strategy to exploit Takamura's weaknesses.

He shares this plan with Gaku and Haruma, aiming to immobilize Takamura. They proceed with the plan and manage to catch Takamura off guard due to his inability to sense the impending attack. The trio successfully binds Takamura to an elevator, believing they have gained the upper hand in Sakamoto Days Chapter 166.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Anime Characters With Blue Eyes Ft Leonardo Watch, Rem, Ciel Phantomhive, Aqua, And More

However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when Takamura begins to speak, much to the shock of Uzuki, Haruma, and Gaku. Takamura, far from being incapacitated, questions whether they truly think he is senile. Takamura proceeds to slice off his own hand and astonishingly reattaches it within seconds, leaving Gaku bewildered and stunned.

Gaku briefly remembers Kashima telling him about a cut so clean the muscle tissue in the area doesn’t die. Takamura then expresses his disdain for the world being filled with individuals like Uzuki, Haruma, and Gaku, whom he considers scoundrels. Sakamoto Days Chapter 166 reaches its conclusion as Takamura slices Haruma in two.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the battle against Takamura and the JAA in the Sakamoto Days manga.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Kurumi Tokisaki To Rory Mercury, Here Are Our Top 10 Gothic Anime Characters