Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 Spoilers OUT: Sakamoto Hospitalized As A New Order Member Is Introduced

Spoilers for the upcoming chapter of Sakamoto Days reveal that Nagumo and Sakamoto have come out of the battle against Takamura alive, only to find Uzuki missing and the JAA hot on their tails in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 spoilers. For fans unable to wait for the official release, keep reading for more.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 spoilers

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 spoilers see the story pick up with Uzuki vanishing after killing Takamura. Sakamoto, struggling with his injuries, manages to carry Nagumo to safety. Shin finds the two just as Sakamoto collapses. Sakamoto then wakes up in a hospital bed, disoriented but relieved to see Shin and Lu by his side.

Shin explains how he found Sakamoto and Nagumo at the museum, both critically injured. With the help of Osaragi and Amane, they managed to escape and get medical attention. Lu humorously tries to place food nearby, thinking Sakamoto would be lured by the smell, leading to a lighthearted exchange with Shin.

As Sakamoto regains his bearings, he learns about the news report on television detailing the recent attack on the Okutabi Museum. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 spoilers see the reporters explain the severe damage that was caused, and that restoration efforts were currently underway.

The broadcast also mentions that Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Uzuki Kei have been classified as A-rank special extermination targets by the JAA as the reporter points at their pictures on the screen. A brief panel depicts the JAA members patrolling outside Sakamoto’s shop, where Aoi Sakamoto greets customers.

At the hospital, Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Shin talk about the emergence of Takamura's personality within Uzuki, a phenomenon triggered by extreme stress and the instinct for self-preservation. As they discuss with Lu in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 spoilers, they gain a deeper understanding of Uzuki's fractured psyche and the potential dangers it poses.

In Lu's analysis, Slur's development of multiple personalities is attributed to extreme stress. According to him, Uzuki, faced with the trauma of losing comrades and fear of Takamura, triggered self-preservation instincts. To defeat Takamura, he supposedly generated a persona closely resembling him, akin to a copy.

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 spoilers, then shift to Shishiba and Osaragi, who have come to meet the remaining Order members. They are greeted by Oki, another Order member. Oki expresses frustration over the chaos and the loss of two Order members, as well as the destruction of multiple JAA branches. Oki emphasizes the need for the Order to correct the current disturbance.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

