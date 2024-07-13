Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 Spoilers Out: Asaki To Prompt Uzuki To Make His First Kill; DEETS

As Uzuki and Akao continue to flee their pursuers from the JAA, fans have been fervently awaiting the upcoming chapter to find out what happens next in their journey. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 spoilers have been released, and they dive deep into Uzuki and Akao's pasts, revealing their struggles and motivations. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the chapter.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 spoilers

According to the Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled A Skilled Assassin. The chapter opens with an unknown man being chased and eventually killed by Akao. She is then shown receiving an envelope of money from a man who suggests she leave her current group to work for him.

Akao dismisses the idea and heads out. The man discusses her origins with another man in the office, though he says it didn’t matter so long as she was skilled. Akao is then seen washing her face before arriving at the abandoned building where she and Uzuki have been hiding out.

Uzuki notices some blood on Akao's hands and asks her if she killed someone again. Akao tries to downplay it but eventually snaps at him, reminding Uzuki of their urgent need for money to survive. Uzuki tries to argue that he could hide his identity and get a job for money, but Akao dismisses this in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 spoilers.

Akao argues that the only way to save Uzuki's friends is to defeat the 20 highly skilled assassins stationed at the orphanage. Uzuki, in turn, expresses his reluctance for more death, especially that of Akao’s. Akao, however, insists that they have no other choice if they want to rescure their friends.

The two eventually go to bed, and Akao thinks about Uzuki's naive outlook on the world in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 spoilers. She remembers Uzuki's wish to protect his friends without resorting to violence and thinks to herself that if she had the power, she would create a world where kind people can remain kind.

Elsewhere, someone reports their whereabouts to Sei Asaki. Upon receiving the report that Akao was with Uzuki and was accepting illegal assassination missions, Asaki wonders aloud in annoyance if she was the woman who was manipulating Uzuki.

At the office where Akao was accepting assassination requests, she receives a new mission to escort a company's heiress, a 14-year-old girl, and keep her safe from assassins. She reluctantly accepts despite feeling uneasy about it in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 spoilers. Uzuki, meanwhile, reads a text from Akao saying she would return in a few days.

He blames himself for Akao's actions, feeling guilty that she gets her hands dirty while he stays safe. Asaki then suddenly appears behind him, declares their escape over, and suggests they return. Uzuki refuses, but Asaki emotionally blackmails him by reminding him of his friends' plight.

He then proposes a final mission to Uzuki: to eliminate a certain ‘skilled assassin’ in exchange for his friends' freedom. Torn between his friends' safety and his reluctance to kill, Uzuki agrees grudgingly in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 spoilers. Elsewhere, Akao, on her way to her mission, thinks about Uzuki's words and decides that this would be her last assassination.

Simultaneously, Uzuki deals with the moral dilemma of his task, contemplating if he can live with Akao and his friends while carrying the burden of murder. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 spoilers conclude with both characters depicted on either side of the page, with Akao having resolved to end the cycle of violence, while Uzuki sees the upcoming mission as just the beginning of more bloodshed.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content