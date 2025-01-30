Sakamoto Days Chapter 199: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
With Sakamoto and Shin having temporally teamed up, don’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 199 to find out what the duo does next. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last chapter of Sakamoto Days continued with Sakamoto bluntly stating his intent to kill Shin’s father, Ando. Shin, determined to find his father on his own, overheard men discussing him and the silver-haired man he was with. Alarmed, Shin rushed back to Sakamoto.
As they roamed the ship, Shin struggled with the overwhelming thoughts of the crowd. A pianist began playing, and Sakamoto immediately recognized him as an assassin. The ship’s lights go out, and Sakamoto countered the ambush using sound and Shin’s ESP.
Given that the chapter ended with Ando watching the two from within the crowd, Sakamoto Days Chapter 199 will likely see Ando attempt to manipulate Shin into turning against Sakamoto, possibly by offering information or preying on Shin’s insecurities.
However, given Ando’s deceitful nature, he may have ulterior motives, planning to betray Shin once his usefulness ends. Shin will likely sense the deception but may struggle with the emotional weight of the situation. Sakamoto will likely intervene, reinforcing Shin’s trust in him.
Sakamoto Days Chapter 199 is set to release on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, fans in other regions can expect the chapter to be available earlier, on Sunday, February 2, around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. Please note that the exact release time may vary depending on your local time zone.
To read the latest chapter, fans can visit several online platforms. In the US and Canada, Viz Media provides access, while Shueisha's MANGAPlus also releases the new chapters. Sakamoto Days Chapter 199 will also be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 10.
