Sakamoto Days Chapter 200: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Sakamoto Days saw Sakamoto and Shin come face to face with Ando. Ando acknowledged Shin but immediately blamed him for ruining his life by making the JAA hunt him down. Having read his mind, Shin accused Ando of trying to run away again.

Before they can react, Ando detonated a small explosion, warning Sakamoto that a larger bomb will go off if he dies, killing 7,000 passengers. When Sakamoto tried to attack, Ikari launched him into a wall with her anchor. Sakamoto decided to look for the bomb, but Shin refused to help. Ikari then captured Shin, though Sakamoto subdued her by throwing her into the ship’s pool.

As he prepared to fight, Sakamoto reveals he was from ‘The Order.’ Sakamoto Days Chapter 200 will see Sakamoto’s battle against Ikari continue as he tries to neutralize her while ensuring Shin’s safety. Meanwhile, Shin, knowing the bomb’s location, may reconsider his stance and decide to help Sakamoto.

However, his path may be blocked by Ando, who could reveal the real reason he abandoned Shin at the laboratory. This confrontation could force Shin to reevaluate his perception of his father and where his loyalties truly lie.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 200 is scheduled for release on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 12 am JST. Most fans around the world will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, February 9, at roughly 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. The exact timing may vary depending on individual time zones.

To read Sakamoto Days Chapter 200, those in the US and Canada can access Viz Media’s official site, while Shueisha’s MangaPlus also provides rights to release new chapters. Additionally, fans can find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 11.

