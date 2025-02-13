Sakamoto Days Chapter 201: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Sakamoto Days chapter saw Ikari acknowledge who the Order are before continuing her battle against Sakamoto. Ikari eventually trapped Sakamoto underwater for three minutes. Meanwhile, Shin confronted Ando, demanding the truth. Ando revealed he once ran the JAA orphanage and gave him up because he had no time to raise a child.

He then confessed that he regretted letting Shin escape, and prepared to kill him. Underwater, Sakamoto fired a bullet using his remaining breath, breaking free. He defeated Ikari, sending her crashing onto Ando just as he’s about to shoot Shin.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 201 will likely see Sakamoto and Shin discuss the recent events, with Shin finally accepting the reality of his father’s betrayal. Disillusioned by Ando’s actions, he may decide to reveal the bomb’s location to Sakamoto, ensuring it is disarmed.

This could mark a turning point for Shin, where he distances himself emotionally from Ando and acknowledges Sakamoto’s guidance. With time running out, they will likely make their way to the bomb before any further threats arise.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 201 will be released in Japan on Monday, February 17, 2025, at midnight JST. For most international readers, this will be on October 6, with availability around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / or 10 am ET. However, the exact release time may vary depending on location and time zone.

The chapter will be available for reading on Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, and the Shonen Jump+ app. While Viz Media and MANGAPlus offer free access, a subscription is required on Shonen Jump+. Sakamoto Days Chapter 201 will also appear in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 12.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.