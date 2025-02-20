Sakamoto Days Chapter 202: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Sakamoto Days chapter saw Shin pick up Ando’s gun and aim at him. Sakamoto attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Shin, realizing his father was willing to kill him, expressed his disappointment. Ando taunted Shin, questioning if he could pull the trigger.

However, Ikari screamed and caused Shin to misfire, causing the bullet to hit Ando’s shoulder. Ikari charged at Shin, though Ando shielded him, taking the hit. Sakamoto quickly subdued Ikari. As Ando collapsed, he laughed at Shin’s poor aim, recalling how much he’s grown. Sakamoto assured Shin that Ando isn’t dead, instructing him to apply pressure to the wound.

Ando then told Shin the bomb’s exact location before urging him to go. Sakamoto Days Chapter 202 will likely see Shin catch up with Sakamoto and this information. Sakamoto will then successfully disarm it before they rush back to Ando. When they return, two possibilities may unfold.

One possibility is that Ando is where they left him, barely alive or having just died. On the other hand, Ando could have disappeared entirely, either rescued by Ikari or another ally. If he does escape, he may leave a message for Shin, resolving any matters left between them.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 202 is scheduled to be released in Japan on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 12 am JST. International readers can expect it to be available starting Sunday, February 23, though the exact time may vary depending on their time zone.

After the release, Sakamoto Days Chapter 202 can be found on Shueisha's official platforms, including Viz Media’s website, the MangaPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app. These platforms offer convenient access for those looking to catch up on the latest chapters.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.