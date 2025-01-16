Sakamoto Days Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
The upcoming Sakamoto Days Episode 2 will bring a new character into the daily lives of the Sakamoto family, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The premiere of Sakamoto Days introduced Taro Sakamoto, a legendary assassin, who retired after marrying the woman he loved. Now overweight and running a mom-and-pop store, his past resurfaces when Shin Asakura, a clairvoyant assassin, is sent to kill him.
Despite Shin's admiration for Taro, their abilities were worlds apart. Taro's skill and Shin's loyalty led to an alliance. Betrayed by his employer, Shin was ambushed but saved by Taro, who defeated the attackers. Taro offered Shin a job, solidifying their partnership.
Sakamoto Days Episode 2 will introduce Lu Xaotang, a mafia boss's daughter pursued by assassins named Son hee and Bacho. Sakamoto and Shin, skilled fighters, will likely aid her against these threats.
Lu, resourceful and trained, may attempt to handle her attackers alone but could ally with the duo. This episode promises intense action as Sakamoto and Shin confront Lu's powerful enemies while dealing with Lu’s complex situation with the mafia.
Sakamoto Days Episode 2, titled ‘Vs. Son Hee and Bacho,’ will be out on January 18, 2024, at 11 pm JST. Fans worldwide can access the episode on this date, though exact times will vary by region. In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouichi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting.
BS TV Tokyo will air Sakamoto Days Episode 2 on January 20, 2024, at midnight JST. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version on Netflix, with Japan-based fans also having access via ABEMA. Availability may differ by region.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.