Sakamoto Days Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
As the Sakamotos continue their family outing, Sakamoto Days Episode 4 will see two new assassins make their debut. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap, and more here.
In ‘Welcome To Sugar Park!,’ Shin and Lu adapted to working together while Nagumo, a master of disguise and Sakamoto’s former associate, warned him of the JAA’s billion-yen bounty. Pizza Nakajima, a hitman posing as a deliveryman, also attacked them but was quickly defeated.
The Dondenkai observed the fight through a hidden camera, which Sakamoto destroyed. At Sugar Park, Shin and Lu fended off assassin Kurii Ning. However, Tatsu, a poison-wielding hitman, nearly struck Sakamoto before Shin, temporarily blinded, defeated him using Sakamoto’s mental guidance.
Sakamoto Days Episode 4 will continue the Sakamoto family’s visit to Sugar Park. After Shin defeated the hitman, he will uncover more about the Dondenkai’s involvement. Meanwhile, Sakamoto will prioritize keeping his promise to Aoi and Hana, ensuring they enjoy their amusement park visit.
However, while inside a haunted house at their daughter’s request, they will be ambushed by elite Dondenkai enforcers Boiled and Obiguro. With these fighters coming after them, Sakamoto and his allies will be seen engaging in another dangerous battle.
Titled ‘Hard-Boiled,’ Sakamoto Days Episode 4 is set to release on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 11 pm JST. International fans can watch it on the same day, though the release time may differ by region. In Japan, the episode will air across various networks, including Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouichi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting.
Additionally, BS TV Tokyo will broadcast Sakamoto Days Episode 4 on February 3, 2025, at midnight JST. The English-subtitled version will be available on Netflix, while viewers in Japan can access it via ABEMA. Availability may differ by location.
For more updates from the Sakamoto Days anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.