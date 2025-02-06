Sakamoto Days Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode, Hard-Boiled, saw Sakamoto interrogate Tatsu. He confirmed that the JAA placed the bounty and questioned if Sakamoto was part of the rumored Order. Sakamoto remained silent but let Tatsu go. Tatsu later encounters assassins Boiled and Obiguro.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto, Shin, and Lu enjoyed the amusement park with Aoi and Hana, unaware of the ambush set in the haunted house. Boiled separated Sakamoto while Obiguro captured the others. As Boiled attacked, Sakamoto recalled their past at the JCC, regaining his former assassin physique to fight seriously.

Sakamoto Days Episode 5 continues the battle at the haunted house. Sakamoto will engage in a serious one-on-one fight with Boiled to protect his family. Meanwhile, Shin and Lu will struggle against Obiguro, facing a difficult battle.

As these confrontations take place, Nagumo and the Order’s special forces will begin investigating a recent series of assassin-related incidents. The episode will likely see the introduction of the series antagonist known as X.

Titled ‘Source of Strength,’ Sakamoto Days Episode 5 is scheduled to release on February 8, 2025, at 11 pm JST. While time zone differences may vary, the episode will be available in most regions on the same date. In Japan, fans can watch it on platforms such as Netflix, Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouchi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting.

BS TV Tokyo will air it on February 10, 2025, at 12 am JST. International viewers can stream Sakamoto Days Episode 5 on Netflix, while Japanese fans also have access through ABEMA. Availability may vary by region.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.