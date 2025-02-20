Sakamoto Days Episode 7: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Sakamoto Days episode, titled 'Heisuke Mashimo,' begins with Heisuke Mashimo's introduction. As a struggling hitman, he targets Sakamoto's bounty to escape poverty and support his pet bird, Piisuke. However, upon entering Sakamoto's store, he fails to recognize him, allowing Sakamoto to mislead him.

Seeking another way to earn money, Heisuke enters a paintball contest, coincidentally joined by Sakamoto and Shin. Heisuke's exceptional sniping impresses them, but a drunken Lu unintentionally exposes Sakamoto's identity. Heisuke attempts to attack but fails. Later, Aoi shares her past with Shin, while Sakamoto warns him against reading her mind.

Sakamoto Days Episode 7 will follow Sakamoto and Aoi as they attend Hana’s school event, leaving Shin and Lu in charge of the store. Heisuke will visit, but Shin and Lu will end up arguing, leading Shin to leave. While Lu regrets the fight, a group will suddenly kidnap her.

Returning to find her missing, Sakamoto and Shin will pursue the abductors, though they will be obstructed by a hitman named Seiba, who possesses the ability to turn invisible. This episode will focus on Lu’s abduction and the ensuing chase.

Titled ‘Jurassic Bastard,’ Sakamoto Days Episode 7 will be available on February 22, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Although time zones differ worldwide, most regions will be able to access the episode on the same day.

In Japan, fans can watch it on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouichi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. BS TV Tokyo will air it on February 24, 2025, at 12 am JST. International fans can stream Sakamoto Day Episode 7 on Netflix, while Japanese fans can also use ABEMA, with availability varying by region.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.