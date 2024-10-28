Sakamoto Days Manga Expands with New Spinoff Novel: Release Date & More to Know
A new spinoff novel based on the popular manga Sakamoto Days will be released soon. Titled Sakamoto Days Koroshiya Blues (Sakamoto Days: Assassin Blues), the novel will hit shelves on December 4. Renka Misaki, who previously wrote the manga's first novel adaptation, is the author of this new work. The novel will feature exclusive episodes that expand on the story.
Sakamoto Days, created by Yuuto Suzuki, began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in November 2020. The manga follows Taro Sakamoto, a former top assassin who has retired from his dangerous life to lead a quieter existence as a family man. However, his past threatens to catch up with him, providing a unique blend of action and comedy. The 19th compiled book volume of the manga is set to be published by Shueisha on November 1.
In addition to the novel, Sakamoto Days has inspired a spinoff manga titled Sakamoto Holidays, which started on July 4 in Shueisha's Saikyō Jump. Tetsu Ōkawa, an assistant on the main series, is illustrating the spinoff. The original manga recently took a brief hiatus due to Suzuki's health but returned on October 15.
English-speaking fans can read Sakamoto Days through Viz Media and MANGA Plus, which both offer digital versions. The manga's premise is engaging: Sakamoto, once a feared assassin, must navigate life as a chubby neighborhood store owner while protecting his family from danger. Viz Media is also set to release the 14th volume in print on November 5.
Moreover, an anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days is scheduled to premiere in January 2025, with Tomokazu Sugita voicing the lead character, Taro Sakamoto. This combination of novel, manga, and upcoming anime highlights the growing popularity of the Sakamoto Days franchise.
