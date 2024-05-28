Sakamoto Days Releases New PV And Gets January 2025 Release Window; DEETS

Yuto Suzuki’s popular action manga series Sakamoto Days has gained many fans across the world. People have been waiting for the manga to get an anime adaptation, which is finally happening. It was announced on May 27, Monday, that Sakamoto Days will be made into an anime series.

The announcement came from Shonen Jump along with a teaser visual and a promotional video. A new official X (formerly Twitter) account has also been made for the upcoming anime where all the details are available. The promotional video revealed a lot of details about the anime including the release window, cast, and staff details.

Sakamoto Days anime release window, staff, and cast details

It was announced in the new promotional video that the Sakamoto Days anime will be released sometime in January 2025. The anime, which is being produced by TMS Entertainment, also announced some staff details for the upcoming project. It was revealed that Masaki Watanabe will direct the series with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts. Yo Moriyama will be in charge of the character design of the anime.

Even though not much about the cast was revealed, we got to know that the esteemed voice actor Tomokazu Sugita will be the voice of the protagonist ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto. The new official X account of the anime also posted a comment from the Seiyū where he said he is ecstatic to voice Sakamoto and will dedicate himself to the role fully.

The account also published a comment from the mangaka Yuto Suzuki in which he expressed his gratitude to the fans who have supported his work and said how excited he is that his work is getting turned into an anime.

Sakamoto Days promotional video gave us a glimpse into the story

The story of Sakamoto Days revolves around an ex-assassin named Taro Sakamoto who gave up the life of killing after he met his wife Aoi Sakamoto. Now the legendary hitman is a store owner, husband, and father, who has gained a lot of weight. But just because Sakamoto has gotten out of the life of an assassin does not mean ghosts from his past still don’t follow him around.

The new promotional video for the anime showed us Taro Sakamoto, his wife Aoi, and daughter Hana Sakamoto and how he left his old life behind. We also got a glimpse of Shin Asakura, a clairvoyant assassin who joins Sakamoto’s life after he is moved by his plight to live a normal life. The ending of the PV also provided the audience with more details about the anime. However, the video was mostly done in the style of the manga and the actual anime might look a bit different.

Other than the video, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Sakamoto Days also revealed a cool key visual for the upcoming anime. The visual is of Taro Sakamoto and shows both his current and former self, letting the audience know how he has changed. The visual also has the anime’s logo at its center. A new character composition for Taro Sakamoto has also been revealed by the account. Hopefully, we will soon get to know who the other voice actors for the series are.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

