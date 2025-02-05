Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2: July 2025 Release Confirmed; Everything You Need To Know
Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 is set to arrive on Netflix after a brief hiatus. Find out more about the second cour here.
The acclaimed anime adaptation of Yuto Suzuki’s popular manga, Sakamoto Days, is preparing for its next chapter on Netflix. The series follows Taro Sakamoto, a former top assassin who has left his hazardous past to enjoy a quieter life with his family and run a convenience store.
However, when former associates reappeared, Sakamoto was forced to defend his new life. With the first part wrapping up its 11-episode run on March 22, 2025, fans will soon witness the continuation of the retired hitman’s story in the upcoming Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2.
Netflix has confirmed the second cour to be airing in July 2025 during its Next On Netflix event. Although the exact debut date remains unspecified, episodes are set to be released every Sunday. This schedule leaves fans to anticipate the exact release date among the Sundays in July—whether it’s the 6th, 13th, 20th, or 27th.
As before, new Sakamoto Days episodes will be released weekly, maintaining a consistent schedule that has already drawn an international audience to this Japanese Netflix Original. With over 7 million manga copies circulating and only 30-plus chapters to be adapted by the end of the 11th episode.
The continuation is set to cover even more of the 198 published chapters. Fans have plenty to look forward to as Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 will continue to blend action and family drama in this next exciting chapter.
Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Sakamoto Days anime.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.