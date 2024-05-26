Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Anime Unveils New Trailer; Release Date, Plot, And More To Know

Based on the eponymous ARPG game developed by Edelweiss and published by Marvelous, the Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is all set to come out this summer. It was announced by the staff of the anime on May 25, Saturday, who also unveiled a promotional video and some other details about the anime.

The promotional video gave the audience a peek into what was to come, which excited not only anime fans but also the fans of the game. Read this article to find all the details about the upcoming project.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin release date, cast, and other details

The first episode of Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime is coming out on July 6, 2024, Saturday. All following episodes of the anime will be released every Saturday at 11 p.m. JST. The episodes will air on TV Tokyo. A pre-screening event for the anime will take place at TOHO Cinemas on June 29, 2024, Saturday, from 4 p.m. JST. The event will be attended by some voice actors of the anime as well as the director and Line producer.

The voice-acting cast of the anime features a lot of actors who are reprising their roles from the original game. The cast includes Naomi Ozora as Sakuna, Takashi Narumi as Tama-Jii, Ryota Yano as Tauemon, Soma Maeda as Kinta, Rika Kinugawa as Kokorowa HimeHikari Kubota as Mirute, Aoi Koga as Yui, Rika Momokawa as Kaimaru, Riki Kagami as Ashigumo, Yuji Kameyama as Ishimaru, and Miwa Kohinata as Kamuhitsuki.

P.A. Works studio is producing the upcoming Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime with Masayuki Yoshihara as director. The series scripts are being supervised by Jukki Hanada while Shoji Soma is the Line Producer.

What other details did the promotional video reveal?

The promotional video of the upcoming anime also previewed the opening and closing theme songs of the upcoming series. The opening theme song, Seisei is being performed by the pop duo Ikimono-gakari, while the closing theme song Origami is being performed by Little Glee Monster.

The video also gave us a closer look at the world of the upcoming anime and the fun and vibrant animation style. The plot of the anime will follow the game and focus on a lonesome harvest goddess named Sakuna. She is banished to a dangerous island with some other outcast humans and wants to take control of the island by taming the troublesome demons inhabiting it.

