Sand Land Episode 14: Happening? Everything To Know About The Series Finale

Sand Land was one of the latest projects, apart from Dragon Ball Super, that late manga veteran Akira Toriyama was working on. With the story getting an adaptation, the anime went on to become one of the most interesting pieces of binge of the Spring '24 slate. The 13th episode aired this week and the fans are on the lookout for Sand Land Episode 14. Will there be a 14th episode? Is the series over? Here is all you need to know about it.

Will there be a Sand Land Episode 14?

For the fans who are looking for a new episode, Sand Land The Series (anime) concludes its journey with Episode 13, as there will be no Episode 14. Moreover, the show is designed as a 13-episode season. While fans may have hoped for more adventures, the decision to end Episode 13 gives a definitive conclusion to the story. In case there are any more updates on future projects, relevant intel will be added to this space.

Sand Land conclusion

In the final episode of the series, it is seen that Beelzebub is in the midst of a face-off with Muniel. And it was evident that winning this fight was more difficult than they had been anticipating. As 'The Story of the Angel Hero' Arc played out, what we see is a display of incredible angelic powers. Both sides were at heavy risk of danger and death.

As the battle escalated, Muniel unleashed his ultimate weapon, Garam, a flying fortress. Beelzebub came up with the right defense and reversed the flying fortress' attack, only to send Muniel into space, once and for all. The team is finally able to save Lucifer and Ann's mother.

By the end of the series, they are also able to restore Ann's father as king, and also continue with their adventures. While these plot points only look like a definitive finale, there is always room for more when it comes to anime.

