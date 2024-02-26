Sasaki And Peeps Episode 9: Sasaki And Shizuka On A Mission; Release Date And More

In the previous episode, tensions rose as Futari Shizuka grew suspicious of an otherworldly visitor, leading Peeps to intervene with a mysterious curse. Now, as Sasaki and Shizuka embark on a new mission together with Pii-chan in tow, anticipation builds for Episode 9's release. Learn more about the streaming details, release date, expected plot, and a quick recap of the previous episode here.

Release date and streaming details

Sasaki And Peeps Episode 9 is set to premiere on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 9 pm JST in Japan. Following its local television broadcast, the episode will be available online on various international platforms.

In Japan, viewers can catch the episode on Sun TV, AT-X, TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, and BS NTV, with streaming options on Prime Video. For international audiences, Crunchyroll will stream the episode, typically adding it to their platform one hour and 30 minutes after its Japanese broadcast.

Sasaki And Peeps Episode 9 expected plot

Given how the previous episode ended, Sasaki And Peeps Episode 9 will likely focus on Sasaki And Peeps' efforts to assist Elsa in returning to her home world. The episode will likely feature Sasaki devising a convincing excuse to explain Elsa's sudden disappearance to Count Muller, thereby averting suspicion and potential consequences.

On the other hand, the narrative may shift to Sasaki, Peeps, and Shizuka Futari collaborating to raise funds to aid Marc in escaping prison. While their intentions are noble, unforeseen developments could arise, such as the possibility that Count Muller has already taken action to address Marc's situation by the end of Sasaki And Peeps Episode 9.

Sasaki And Peeps Episode 8 recap

In Sasaki And Peeps Episode 8, titled Suspicion and Tour, tension mounts as Futari Shizuka grows increasingly suspicious of Sasaki, eventually leading her to attack Elsa, a visitor from Peeps' world. To diffuse the situation, Peeps intervenes by placing a curse on Elsa, compelling her to cease hostilities towards Shizuka. With Elsa pacified, Sasaki And Peeps manage to keep Shizuka under control.

The episode takes a turn as Sasaki and Shizuka decide to take Elsa on a tour of Sasaki's world, hoping to foster trust and dispel Shizuka's doubts. During the tour, Elsa witnesses firsthand the kindness and sincerity of Sasaki and his world, gradually warming up to him.

However, the calm is disrupted when Elsa heroically saves a boy from falling into a lake. This incident leads to Sasaki, Elsa, and Shizuka visiting the Bureau, where Sasaki and Shizuka unexpectedly find themselves assigned to a mission together. As the episode draws to a close, Sasaki And Peeps prepare to return Elsa to her world.

