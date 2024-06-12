Senpai Is An Otokonoko Anime Reveals New Cast Members And Theme Songs With New PV; Deets

People are eagerly waiting for the upcoming anime Senpai is an Otokonoko as it is set to bring a refreshing perspective to the romance genre. The staff of the anime released a new promotional video for the anime where we got to know about some new cast members and the theme songs for the upcoming project.

The Senpai is an Otokonoko anime is based on Pom’s web manga series of the same name. The anime is set to start airing this July on various streaming platforms.

Senpai is an Otokonoko PV unveils new cast members

The newest promotional video of Senpai is an Otokonoko announced that Mai Nakahara has joined the cast as Makoto Hanaoka’s mother Mika Hanaoka, and Kaori Maeda will be playing the role of Ryuuji Taiga’s little sister Konatsu Taiga. The anime had previously announced its main cast members which included Shuichiro Umeda as Makoto Hanaoka, Akira Sekine as Saki Aoi, and Yuma Uchida as Ryuuji Taiga.

The PV also revealed the opening and closing theme songs of the anime series. The opening theme of Senpai is an Otokonoko is Wagamama and the ending theme song is Are ga Koi Datta no ka na, which are both being produced by Kujira. The anime is being produced by Project No.9 animation studio with Shinsuke Yanagi as its director. Shouto Shinkai is in charge of character designs for the anime with Yoriko Tomika handling the series composition and Yukari Hashimoto composing the music.

Senpai is an Otokonoko release date, and plot

Senpai is an Otokonoko anime is coming out on July 5, 2024, Friday, at 12:55 a.m. JST. International audiences will be able to stream the episodes on Crunchyroll a little after their original Japanese release.

The plot of Senpai is an Otokonoko revolves around three students. First is a girl named Saki Aoi, who falls in love with a girl from her school and proposes to her. Then, she gets to know that the girl is actually a cross-dressing guy named Makoto Hanaoka and gets rejected by him. However, Saki is a bisexual who does not care about Makoto’s gender and asks Makoto’s childhood friend Ryuuji Taiga for help. While trying to help Saki, Ryuuji realizes that he also has feelings for his childhood friends. A sweet love triangle emerges between the three students as they try to deal with their feelings and sexuality.

