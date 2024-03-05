Seraph of the End Chapter 136: Can Chess Break Free? Release Date, Plot & More to Know

In the upcoming Seraph of the End Chapter 136, readers can anticipate a gripping continuation of the saga as Crowley, Horn, and Chess struggle to break free from Ferid's clutches. With Ferid's newfound power threatening to escalate the conflict, the stage is set for an intense showdown with Yu, Mika, and the vampire progenitors. Here is all you need to know about the next outing.

Seraph of the End Chapter 136: Release Date and Where to Read

Owari no Seraph is a monthly manga. Thus, the next chapter of the text shall come out only in the month of April. The date of release is April 4, 2024. Viz Media will be publishing the chapter digitally when it comes. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to Expect Next?

In the next chapter, Crowley, Horn, and Chess might find a way to break free from Ferid's grasp, potentially with the help of a newfound ally. Ferid, having bolstered his powers, could pose an even greater threat as he continues his pursuit of dominance.

Yu and Mika might encounter unexpected challenges as they face off against the vampire progenitors, leading to a pivotal moment in their journey. Shikama Doji's intentions could become clearer as he navigates the complex dynamics between him, Yu, and the First.

Meanwhile, Shinoa's attempt to absorb the First's power might result in unforeseen consequences, altering the course of events dramatically. Krul's encounter with Ferid could unveil startling revelations about his true identity, setting the stage for a climactic confrontation.

Seraph of the End Chapter 136: Previous Chapter Recap

The title of Seraph of the End Chapter 135 was 'Front Seats to the End.' In the previous chapter, as Ferid consumed his remains in a realm featuring a single large tree, Crowley awoke. Entrapped in the tree alongside Horn and Chess, they were slowly being turned into demons and devoured by Ferid.

They witnessed a manifestation some distance away, an aspect of Ferid that had not responded to others he had eaten but answered Crowley, indicating that this was the final stretch. Physically, Ferid felt his powers should have been on par with a third progenitor before he leaped away. Elsewhere, Yu and Mika engaged the vampire progenitors.

Saito ordered Yu captured, while Shikama Doji attempted to assist Yu, despite Shinoa attacking him from within. The First's darkness powers struck Basteya, yet Urd defended Saito. As the vampires defended one another from Shikama Doji's powers, Yu planned with Mika to form four large black seraph wings.

Heading to Shikama Doji, Yu addressed him as his father and said he was there to save him. The First had something to entrust to him. In their sphere, Shinoa meant to absorb the First's power. With Arukanu before her, Krul found Ferid joining her, yet asked who he was. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

