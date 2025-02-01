Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 17: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Sunraku is set to finally get clues on the next Unique Monster in Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 17, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last episode, ‘What Do You Play Games For? Their Answers’ takes place three days after Wethermon's defeat as Oicazzo repeatedly kills the Lifestide Lake Serpent to level up. A professional gamer, he originally joined Shangri-La Frontier to train for Galaxia Heroes.
Remembering Sunraku's past victory over a Destrobster, he attempts to defeat one alone. Meanwhile, Arthur, penalized for using money, steals weapons from Schwartz Vulf. She nearly quits after Wethermon’s defeat but follows Setsuna’s brooch west, believing Bahamut is there.
At Utopia Games, Tsukuyo and Ritsu argued after Tsukuyo secretly made Lycagon smarter before her defeat. Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 17 will see Sunraku reunite with Rust and Mord at Fifticia’s shipyard, whom he previously met in Nephilim Hollow.
Sunraku will prepare to accept a unique scenario leading to Ctarnidd, one of the seven strongest species in this episode. To do so, he will have to meet an NPC named “Great Pirate Stude,” though the person waiting for him will not be what he expects.
Titled ‘Straight Flush With A Joker Mixed In,’ Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 17 will debut on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. For international audiences, this equates to a same-day release at 1:00 am PT / 8:00 am GMT / 4:00 am ET, though exact times may vary depending on the region.
The episode will air in Japan on JNN, including MBS and TBS networks. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, with a subscription required. Fans in Southeast Asia can stream Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 17 on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.