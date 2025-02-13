Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 19: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘The Crimson Whale Meets the Monster Fish,’ Psyger-0 explains that since they were still in Rakuro’s party, they were automatically included in Stude’s quest. The episode depicted the two being kidnapped by NPC pirates and brought aboard the Scarlet Whale.

On the seas, the Crying Innsmann emerges from the ocean, crewed by fish-men. It attempts to sink the Crimson Whale. Stude steers into a head-on collision, preventing disaster. While others fight the fish-men, Rakuro, Rust, and Mold board the Innsman face the Frijjshark Zombie.

Meanwhile, Rei struggles after being weakened from using Armageddon, while Emul provides magical support from the crow’s nest. Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 19 will see Sunraku engage the Frijjshark using Ducusram, with Rust and Mold backing him up.

Emul will carefully time her magic to exploit openings in the battle. The fight may conclude with the Frijjshark’s defeat, allowing the party to begin damaging the ghost ship itself. Further details regarding Ctarnidd of the Abyss may emerge, likely leading them to an underwater city.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 19 will be released on Sunday, February 16, 2024, at 5:00 pm JST. For international viewers, it will be available the same day at 1:00 am PT / 8:00 am GMT / 4:00 am ET, though the exact release time may differ by region.

In Japan, the episode will air on JNN, including MBS and TBS networks. International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll with a subscription. Southeast Asia viewers can stream Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 19 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from Shangri-La Frontier Season 2.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.