Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 20: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 saw Frijjshark target Stude, revealing the quest is an escort mission. Rei saved him by equipping new armor to counteract her level drop. Akitsuakane jumped onto the Innsman, which triggered a lag before Ctarnidd dragged the ship underwater.

The bonus unique scenario ‘The Abyss Lies Above In A World Turning Upside-Down’ began after this. Rakuro awoke in the Abyssal City Ruluiath, where a seven-day timer begins. He met a sharkman named Araba who warned him of danger before mermaids attacked. Araba saved Sunraku and explained Ruluiath’s inverted nature.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 20 will continue as Sunraku, trapped in the submerged city of Ruluiath, explores the inverted world with Araba. As they move through the depths, he will reunite with Emul and Stude, who were also pulled underwater.

However, the two NPCs are not alone. A giant fish monster was drawn into the abyss alongside them. It will be seen chasing the duo as they run into Sunraku and Araba. The group will take on the creature. Updates on Rust, Mold and Psyger-0’s situations will also be given.

Titled ‘Now, Let’s Fillet the Dragonfish’ (いざ龍魚三枚おろし), Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 20 is set to premiere on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. This translates to a same-day release for international audiences at approximately 1:00 am PT / 4:00 am ET / 8:00 am GMT, though exact times may vary by region and timezone.

In Japan, fans can watch Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 20 on JNN, which encompasses MBS and TBS. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll. Please note that a subscription is required to access content on this streaming platform.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.