Shigemi Ikeda, Renowned Art Director of My Hero Academia and One Punch Man, Passes Away at 69
Shigemi Ikeda, renowned anime art director known for his work on My Hero Academia and One Punch Man, passes away at 69, leaving a lasting legacy in the anime industry. READ
Shigemi Ikeda, the art director renowned for his work on My Hero Academia and One Punch Man, passed away at the age of 69. Studio GONZO confirmed his death on November 4, 2024, following a post on his social media account made by his family. Ikeda's passing occurred on October 13, 2024.
Ikeda leaves behind a remarkable legacy in the anime industry that spans several decades. He is best known for his contributions to all seven seasons of My Hero Academia and the first two seasons of One Punch Man. His portfolio also includes work on beloved series such as Afro Samurai, Gantz, Inuyasha, and several Mobile Suit Gundam projects.
According to a post on Ikeda's social media, he had a private funeral attended by family and close friends. The family requested that the public refrain from sending condolence gifts or flowers. As of now, the last post on his account remains as a tribute.
Beyond his contributions to anime, Ikeda won an Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation Primetime Emmy Award in 2009 for his work on Afro Samurai: Resurrection. He also founded the background art studio Atelier Musa in 1986, where he served as the representative.
Ikeda's extensive career includes art direction for several well-known titles. In addition to My Hero Academia and One Punch Man, his notable works include Bastard!!, Bokurano, Gasaraki, Library War, Phantom - The Animation, Planetes, Starship Troopers, Macross Delta, Fanasista Doll, Boogiepop and Others, Overlord, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, The Promised Neverland, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Infinite Ryvius, and Bubblegum Crisis.
Fans of these series are mourning the loss of Ikeda, whose artistic vision greatly impacted the anime industry. His work will continue to inspire future generations of animators and artists.
