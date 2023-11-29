Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Record of Ragnarok Chapter 85: Release date, recap, where to read, and more

The aftermath of Apollo's resolute emergence promises to send ripples across the divine realm, setting the stage for an intense confrontation with Zeus. The Norse gods face heightened suspicion, with Thor's probing questions hinting at a deeper conspiracy within their pantheon. With this, Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Record of Ragnarok Chapter 85 is in line with a final release date. Thus, here is everything to know about the upcoming outing of Record of Ragnarok.

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Record of Ragnarok Chapter 85: Release Date and Where to read

All chapters of the manga are released on the 25th of the month. Similar to the next one, Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Record of Ragnarok Chapter 85, the chapter will come out on December 25, 2023. All the chapters of the manga are released monthly in the Monthly Zenon Magazine. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on the same.

What to expect next?

In the forthcoming chapter of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok, the narrative could pivot towards the aftermath of Apollo's resolute emergence. The repercussions of his transformative journey might echo across the divine realm, potentially triggering a cascading effect on the impending confrontation with Zeus.

The heightened suspicion surrounding the Norse gods, fueled by Thor's questioning, might unravel a deeper conspiracy within their pantheon. The speculated involvement of an enigmatic god, possibly Thor, could thrust the narrative into unforeseen territory as divine dynamics undergo a seismic shift.

The intricate relationship between Brunhilde and the Norse gods could unravel further, shedding light on the hinted deal concerning Siegfried's fate. Meanwhile, Okita's introspection and Brunhilde's unorthodox choice for the next battle could open avenues for unexpected alliances or confrontations.

As the plot unfolds, the multifaceted narrative may entwine the personal struggles of gods and humans, weaving a tapestry of complexity. Readers might find themselves on the edge, eagerly anticipating the revelations and dramatic turns that could define the next chapter in this record-breaking clash of deities.

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Record of Ragnarok Chapter 85: Previous chapter recap

In Chapter 84 of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok, Apollo's resilience shines despite temporary defeat. The narrative delves into his transformative journey from mediocrity to brilliance, emphasizing self-awareness and unyielding effort.

Symbolized by a clash with the Python, Apollo, and Leonidas test their limits, preparing for an impending dramatic confrontation with Zeus. Simultaneously, suspicion surrounds the Norse gods, especially Odin and Loki, with Thor questioning their motives. Speculations arise about Thor himself being an enigmatic god taking action against a potential conspiracy within the Norse pantheon.

Brunhilde's complex dynamics with the Norse gods hint at a deal involving Siegfried's fate. Okita's introspection and Brunhilde's unexpected choice for the upcoming battle add layers of intrigue, setting the stage for a multifaceted narrative. As gods and humans navigate personal struggles, readers eagerly anticipate the revelations in this record-breaking clash of deities. All relevant updates on this will be mentioned in this section as they come.

