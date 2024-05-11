In the latest scoop from Weekly Shonen Sunday, fans of Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle are in for a bit of a wait! Kagiji Kumanomata's manga is taking a hiatus until June's 28th issue, returning with an exciting new arc titled Mazoku Zentai Kaigi (Demon Clan General Meeting). The break is all about the author catching up on some much-needed sleep, ensuring the next chapters will be as lively as ever.

What's up with Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Manga?

AnimeNewsNetwork reported that Kagiji Kumanomata's manga series Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle is taking a break and will return in Weekly Shonen Sunday's 28th issue in June. There will be new adventures for Princess Syalis and her demon captors in the upcoming arc of the manga, Mazoku Zentai Kaigi. Kumanomata is taking a break to rest and bring new energy and creativity to future chapters of the manga.

The 24th volume will be released on June 11 by Viz Media, which publishes the manga in English. The manga's story is described by Viz Media as follows:

According to Viz Media, the princess's subjects lamented in despair until a hero emerged to rescue her. Meanwhile, as she awaited her knight in shining armor, the princess chose to pass the time by sleeping despite her persistent insomnia.

Here's more about the anime manga and TV adaptaion

In 2016, the manga was published in Weekly Shonen Sunday. The manga's 27th compiled book volume was published by Shogakukan on March 18. The anime adaptation of the manga premiered in October 2020. The anime was streamed by Funimation as soon as it was aired in Japan.

The anime was directed by Mitsue Yamasaki from (How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?) and composed by Yoshiko Nakamura from (The Helpful Fox Senko-san) at the anime production house Doga Kobo. Furthermore, two members of the voice cast were Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (who voiced Sword Art Online's Kirito) as Maou Tasogare and Kaito Ishikawa (who voiced Haikyu!!'s Tobio Kageyama) as Akuma Shudoushi.

