Solo Leveling anime reveals new episode update; everything we know so far

With the anime set to come out in the following year, a new update on the episode count of the series. The anime adaptation is one of the most anticipated shows of the upcoming months. This with, the estimated number of episodes of the show have been revealed. As reported by Comicbook, the first season is expected to have around 23 to 25 episodes. These are to be divided into two cours with a break in between. Here is what we know about the upcoming series so far!

Solo Leveling anime: Episode count update, plot, and cast details

As per the update, there are expected to be 23 to 25 episodes in the upcoming season. The season will be divided into two courses, with a break in between. As for the plot, the synopsis of the manga says that Solo Leveling is about an action thriller about hunting and fighting monsters. Sung Jin-Woo, an E-rank hunter, gains unique powers after a near-death experience. He becomes a "Player," able to level up and acquire new abilities.

Sung Jin Woo embarks on a journey to grow stronger and uncover the mysteries surrounding his newfound powers. The story follows his rise from the weakest to the most potent hunter, challenging formidable foes, and revealing hidden secrets within the hunter society.

As for the cast of the anime, Taito Ban takes on the role of the protagonist, Jinwoo Sung, with Shun Mizushino lending his voice to the character as well. The supporting cast includes Banjou Ginga as Gunhee Go, Daisuke Hirakawa as Jong In Choi, Genta Nakamura as Jinho Yoo, Haruna Mikawa as Jinah Sung, Hiroki Tōchi as Yoonho Baek, Makoto Furukawa as Jinchui Woo, and Reina Ueda as Hae In Cha.

The series is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige, with series composition by Noboru Kimura and music by the renowned Hiroyuki Sawano. Tomoko Sudo is responsible for character design, while Yasuhiro Okumura serves as the art director. Ryō Tanaka handles sound direction, and Toshitaka Morioka is the CGI director.

Solo Leveling anime: Release details

As of now, the anime is set for 2024 release. The final date will be mentioned as the slate nears. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more intel. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for your daily dose of pop culture and anime updates.

