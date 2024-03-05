Solo Leveling Docuseries: Crunchyroll Announces New Two-Part Venture; DEETs

This week, Crunchyroll has unveiled its latest offering for anime enthusiasts, the two-part documentary series titled 'The Leveling of Solo Leveling.' This captivating series delves into the intriguing journey of Solo Leveling, from its humble beginnings as a web novel to its rise as one of the most popular anime shows of the year. Here is all you need to know about the outing.

Solo Leveling Docuseries: Release Details & Where to Watch

Anime enthusiasts can catch the premiere of The Leveling of Solo Leveling on Crunchyroll's streaming service, starting today at 3:30 PM PST. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to delve deeper into the world of Solo Leveling and discover the secrets behind its phenomenal success. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What is it about?

Produced in collaboration with AllSo, a renowned Paris-based production company known for its innovative digital experiences and documentaries, this docuseries offers an in-depth exploration of Solo Leveling's unprecedented popularity. Featuring interviews with over 20 individuals, including fans and the creators behind Solo Leveling, viewers are treated to a comprehensive understanding of what makes this series so special.

The docuseries takes viewers on a captivating journey, starting in Korea, where it visits D&C Media and Redice Studio to uncover the transformation of Solo Leveling from text to art. It then shifts to Japan, providing exclusive insights from Crunchyroll, Aniplex, and A-1 Pictures, as well as the anime's director, Shunsuke Nakashige. These behind-the-scenes glimpses offer a fascinating look at the adaptation process that brought Solo Leveling to life on the screen.

The Leveling of Solo Leveling marks Crunchyroll's dedication to providing engaging and informative content for anime fans worldwide. Following the success of their previous docuseries, BONES 25: DREAMING FORWARD, in collaboration with DeltaRocket, Crunchyroll continues to deliver high-quality programming that explores the diverse facets of the anime industry.