Solo Leveling Episode 2: Release date, where to watch, what to expect and more

This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling anime

The fans of Solo Leveling are excited to see their favorite manhwa finally getting an animated version. The first episode of the anime was aired on 6th January of the new year and fans are eagerly waiting for the rest of the episodes to drop. Here is what you can expect from the next episode of the anime and when and where you can stream it.

Solo Leveling Anime Episode 2 Streaming Details

The first episode of the much-awaited Solo Leveling anime was dropped on January 6th. The anime will have 11 more episodes airing one by one every week. The second episode of the show will be broadcast on 14th January at 12 am JST. However due to the time delay, the global airing will happen on 13th January at 7 am PT.

The global audience will thus be able to stream the anime on the 13th of January after 7 am PT. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll and some other platforms globally. Most of the global viewers will be able to stream the show with a subscription to Crunchyroll.

What to expect from the second episode of Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling begins with a backstory from ten years ago when mysterious gates opened all over the world, connecting our realm to the one with monsters, allowing them to enter our world. Some people were also granted special abilities to kill the monsters, and they were called Hunters.

In the first episode, along with the backstory, we also met the protagonist Sung Jinwoo, dubbed the ‘World’s Weakest Hunter’. He, along with a party of hunters, enters a dangerous monster dungeon and finds a chamber filled with huge, menacing statues. When they try to leave, the gates of the chamber close, and the statues come to life to kill them.

The second episode of the series will most likely feature more brutalization of the hunters and it will also feature the infamous menacing smile of one of the statues that was a great scene in the manhwa. Even though there was some anime original content that appeared in the first episode, hopefully the second episode will stay closer to its source material. It will also give the audience more insight into Jinwoo as he tries to help his fellow hunters inside the chamber even when he is weak.

