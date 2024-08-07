Solo Leveling Season 2: Exec Share Latest Update On Sequel

Solo Leveling, a popular anime series, is set to make its second season. The web comic, which premiered earlier this year, has made significant progress in its first season. The show's producer, Atsushi Kaneko, confirmed that season two has finished dubbing and that work is progressing quickly. Kaneko hopes that the team will have a new release to show fans soon, as the show has made significant strides in its first season. The producers have worked closely with A-1 Pictures for years.

"Today at last! Dubbing for all the [season two] episodes has been done successfully. There are so many things I cannot say, but first, I want to give a big thank you to all the cast members for their hard work. Even at my age, I feel like I am able to run forward given the support of the show's staff," Kaneko wrote. "[Solo Leveling] season two is developing at a furious pace, so please wait a bit longer until new info is released!"

The Solo Leveling team, led by Kaneko, is diligently working on the anime's new season. A-1 Pictures is advancing production, hoping to capitalize on the success of the first season. The anime's January premiere received positive reviews, boosting hopes for the second season. This update indicates Solo Leveling's readiness for a significant comeback.

Solo Leveling revolves around a world where hunters, human warriors who possess supernatural abilities, must battle deadly monsters to protect mankind from certain annihilation, a notoriously weak hunter named Sung Jinwoo finds himself in a seemingly endless struggle for survival. One day, after narrowly surviving an overwhelmingly powerful double dungeon that nearly wipes out his entire party, a mysterious program called the System chooses him as its sole player and in turn, gives him the unique ability to level up in strength.

This is something no other hunter is able to do, as a hunter's abilities are set once they awaken. Jinwoo then sets out on a journey as he fights against all kinds of enemies, both man and monster, to discover the secrets of the dungeons and the true source of his powers. He soon discovers that he has been chosen to inherit the position of Shadow Monarch, essentially turning him into an immortal necromancer who has absolute rule over the dead. He is the only Monarch who fights to save humanity, as the other Monarchs are all trying to kill him and wipe out the humans.

In April 2023, Kakao announced a sequel titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. The web novel began releasing through KakaoPage on April 10, 2023. The story is set after the events of Solo Leveling, the side story acts as a prelude. Sung Su-ho, the son of Sung Jin-woo and Cha Hae-in, inherited his father's powers as the Shadow Monarch.

However, his powers and memories were locked as a child, so he could have a normal life. But when Gates started to open up around Earth again during his third year of university, Su-ho was chosen as a Player by the System. Therefore, Su-ho must become a Hunter in order to face the new threat that is related to his parents' disappearance.

The web novel was written by Daul, who replaced Chugong, the writer of the original Solo Leveling web novel. Chugong revealed he decided to support Daul, saying he still experienced the same emotions he felt when he first began serializing the original web novel. The first 105 chapters debuted on KakaoPage on April 10, 2023. The webtoon adaptation premiered on August 1, 2024, being developed by Redice Studio. Daul is the main writer, while JIN is the main artist.

