Solo Leveling Season 2: Series Producer Teases Vision For The Sequel

Solo Leveling is a South Korean web novel by Chugong, published by D&C Media under their Papyrus label. It was first serialized on KakaoPage and later published by Yen Press. The novel has been licensed in English since November 2016. The anime television series adaptation produced by A-1 Pictures aired from January to March 2024. A second season, entitled Arise from the Shadow, has been announced.

Solo Leveling is gaining immense popularity and fans are eagerly anticipating its second season. The producer of the series, Sota Furuhashi has teased the second season and also revealed that Season 2 will address the desires of many fans in exploring characters outside of just main protagonist Sung Jin-woo.

Solo Leveling producer teases season 2 vision

The Aniplex YouTube Channel released the pilot episode of ANIPLEX After Hours, where voice actor Sally Amaki spoke with Sota Furuhashi about their work. It was there the producer touched upon Solo Leveling, and they promised season two will expand its scope when it comes to characters.

When asked how Solo Leveling will level up in Season 2, Furuhashi replied, "In Season 1, it focuses a lot on the main character's development and, of course, that continues in Season 2, but this time, we'll also turn the spotlight on the supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more as we wrap things up. So, you'll get a more 360-degree look at the world of Solo Leveling in Season 2."

He further added, "We're hard at work. That's about all I can say." Furuhashi also shared stories on Mashle's production, notably highlighting how the success of Season 2's opening Bling-Bang-Bang-Born shocked even them; Aniplex didn't even ask the animators to implement a dance or Creepy Nuts to make a track that people could dance to.

"But what we ended up with was, completely by chance," Furuhashi said. Season 3 hopes also received a slight boost, with Furuhashi adding that he personally wanted to do it and called on fans to make their voices heard. Mashle's manga sales notably increased 10x from its monthly average during Season 2's release.

The original manhwa, Solo Leveling, faced criticism for its lack of focus on other characters. Director Shunsuke Nakashige sought to change this, focusing on Hunter Cha Hae-in and adding additional scenes to the anime to enhance the story. Furuhashi argued that this was necessary to convey the manhwa's quality in a different medium.

The first season of Solo Leveling showcased Jinwoo's character as a leader, but the anime also featured various side characters, including allies, foes, and friends. It's time for the second season to give these characters more attention, and Furuhashi and his team are hoping to fulfill this promise.

Solo Leveling streams on Crunchyroll, which describes the series:

"They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them."

A brief about Solo Leveling

The story of Solo Leveling takes place in a world where hunters, human warriors who possess supernatural abilities, must battle deadly monsters to protect mankind from certain annihilation, a notoriously weak hunter named Sung Jinwoo finds himself in a seemingly endless struggle for survival.

One day, after narrowly surviving an overwhelmingly powerful double dungeon that nearly wipes out his entire party, a mysterious program called the System chooses him as its sole player and in turn, gives him the unique ability to level up in strength.

This is something no other hunter is able to do, as a hunter's abilities are set once they awaken. Jinwoo then sets out on a journey as he fights against all kinds of enemies, both man and monster, to discover the secrets of the dungeons and the true source of his powers.

An anime television series adaptation was announced at Anime Expo 2022. It was produced by A-1 Pictures and directed by Shunsuke Nakashige, with Noboru Kimura writing the scripts, Tomoko Sudo designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music. It was originally scheduled for 2023, but was later delayed, and eventually aired from January 7 to March 31, 2024, on Tokyo MX and other networks.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. The first episodes were screened from December 2023 in Tokyo, Seoul, Los Angeles, India, and Europe.

