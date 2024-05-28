Sorairo Utility Anime Debuts New Trailer; Premiere Window, Cast Updates & More to Know

Sorairo Utility Anime got its first announcement back in February 2024. It is after months that the makers are back with the first trailer of the upcoming series. Not only this but the release window for the project has also been revealed. Thus, here is everything you need to know about the latest project arriving on the screens.



Sorairo Utility Anime: New trailer and release window announced

As reported by Anime Trending, Sorairo Utility Anime got its official trailer this week, hyping the series for its release. The 106-second video clip takes a look at this golfing world where three players navigate through ups and downs. The trailer is a perfect glimpse into the art style and themes of the series.

Along with this, the makers confirm the series to debut in 2025. As of the time of writing, the date is yet to be revealed. You can check out the new trailer right here:

ALSO READ: Mashle Magic and Muscles Series: Renewed For a Sequel; All We Know So Far Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Cast and staff updates

Here are all the credited members to be working on the upcoming anime project so far:

Advertisement

Staff Members

Director: Kengo Saitō

Kengo Saitō Writers: Yū Satō Aya Satsuki Aki Mizuki

Studio: Yostar Pictures

Cast Members

Minami Aoba: Miyu Takagi

Miyu Takagi Haruka Akane: Yurina Amami

Yurina Amami Ayaka Hoshimi: Ayasa Goto

Ayasa Goto Izumi Akina: Yumiri Hanamori

Yumiri Hanamori Masao Tadokoro / Masa: Kazuhiko Inoue

Kazuhiko Inoue Chosuke Tanabe / Cho: Kenyu Horiuchi

Kenyu Horiuchi Tetsuhiro Tanaka / Tetsu: Toshiyuki Morikawa

Sorairo Utility Anime: What is the anime about?

The official synopsis of the anime displays that the story revolves around an ordinary girl named Minami Aoba. Teaming up with Haruka Akane and Ayaka Hoshimi, it is Minami's aspiration to find her 'special something' and disrupt the world of golfing.

As the three friends navigate through the ups and downs in their sporting life, there would be conflicts between their dynamics as well. As the anime prepares to arrive on the screens, it will be interesting to see what the story holds in store for the fans. All relevant updates will be added to this space as they come.

Please note that the release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

ALSO READ: Oshi No Ko Season 2 Unveils New Promo: Release Date, Cast Updates & More to Know