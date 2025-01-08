Spy X Family Chapter 110: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More
With Melinda Desmond having brought Loid some surprising news about Donovan, fans shouldn’t miss Spy X Family Chapter 110 to find out what happens next. Get the release date and more here.
The last chapter of Spy X Family saw Loid Forger meet Melinda Desmond for a therapy session. Fans saw Melinda share her struggles with headaches, insomnia, and a lack of appetite, expressing hope that Loid’s guidance can help her improve.
To build trust, Loid tactfully entertained Melinda’s unexpected question about UFOs, and the chapter ended with Melinda making a startling claim: she stated that her husband, Donovan Desmond, is an alien.
Spy X Family Chapter 110 is likely to focus on Loid processing Melinda’s surprising statement about Donovan being an extraterrestrial. Given the absurdity of her claim, Loid will need to tread cautiously while probing for useful insights.
Melinda may then expand on her bizarre belief, potentially providing hints about Donovan’s plans and actions. This could be a significant step forward for Operation Strix, as Loid’s investigation of Donovan has been central to his mission.
Spy X Family Chapter 110 is set to release on January 20, 2025, at 12 am JST. This means most international fans will be able to find out more about Melinda’s observations on January 19, due to time zone differences. Fans can read the chapter on Shueisha’s MANGAPlus platform and VIZ Media’s services.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.