Spy X Family Chapter 112 Part 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Spy X Family chapter saw Anya begin her new term at Eden Academy, reluctantly waking up after Loid reminds her of Becky and Damian. Remembering her goal of investigating Donovan’s potential telepathy, she initially dismisses it and feigns illness, but Loid sees through her lie.

At school, Anya greets Becky and asks Damian about his father, only to find he has not seen him recently. Concerned about class placements, she is relieved to remain in some classes with Damian. During Science, she witnesses a classmate panic over accidentally flicking a booger onto Prince Tertius.

Spy X Family Chapter 112 Part 2 may see Anya use her telepathy to de-escalate the misunderstanding between the boy and Prince Tertius. However, with unfamiliar classmates watching, any strange behavior could draw unwanted attention.

Alternatively, the situation may be interrupted by the professor’s arrival, preventing any further escalation. If so, the next chapter will likely see Anya and the boy attempt to discreetly remove the booger after class.

As mentioned on the official schedule of MANGAPlus, the final release date of Spy X Family Chapter 112 Part 2 is March 3, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on March 2, at approximately 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary by location and time zone.

Spy X Family Chapter 112 Part 2 is available on several online platforms following its release. Viz Media provides access for readers in the US and Canada, and Shueisha's MANGAPlus publishes new chapters globally. Additionally, readers can access it through Shonen Jump, while the anime adaptation is streaming on Crunchyroll.

