Spy X Family Chapter 91: Release date, where to read, recap, and more

Loid, Anya, and Yor are currently making new friends. And this sure is one of the most interesting parts of the manga. As the Forgers embrace their newfound friendship with neighbors Sigmund and Barbara Authen, more dynamics will unfold in the storyline ahead. As the new chapter lines up with a final release date, here is everything to know about the next one, Spy X Family Chapter 91!

Spy X Family Chapter 91: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next chapter has been revealed by Viz Media. So, Spy X Family Chapter 90 arrives on November 27, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the next chapter, the Forgers embrace their newfound friendship with neighbors Sigmund and Barbara Authen. Anya's inquisitive nature prompts her to use her abilities playfully, uncovering endearing details about the elderly couple's past. The Forgers engage in lighthearted activities with the Authens, fostering a warm connection.

Anya, drawn to Sigmund, enjoys his company, while Yor reflects on family dynamics. Bond, the dog, adds charm to the interactions. The chapter explores the impact of the Authens on the Forgers' daily lives, with hints at potential challenges. The story maintains its wholesome tone, blending humor, heartwarming moments, and subtle foreshadowing for future developments. The dynamic between the two families deepens, promising a mix of joy and intrigue in their evolving relationship.

Spy X Family Chapter 91: Previous chapter recap

The title of Chapter 90 of Spy X Family was 'Mission 90.' This chapter starts with Yor, Bond, and Anya heading to the park, where Anya overhears boys calling an old man a spy. Trying to unveil his "plot," Anya reads his mind, discovering he's lost. Yor helps, and they find a note in the man's jacket. It leads them to the market, where Anya reads his thoughts to assist Yor.

Despite detours, they end up at the park. The old man, feeling guilty, buys Anya a waffle. Grateful, he reveals a winning raffle ticket, guiding them to his home. Bond picks up his scent. At the Forger's place, they find the old man's neighbors—Loid's parents. The Authens' reunion warms hearts, with Sigmund and Barbara's sweet flirting sealing the day.

