Spy X Family Chapter 91: Release date, where to read, recap, and more
A newfound friendship is expected to be the base of the upcoming chapters of Spy X Family. On the other side, the adventures of Loid might also take centre stage in the next one!
Yor, Anya, and Bond were on one of their usual walks when the three met with their new neighbors. As they talked, it was evident that Sigmund and Barbara Authen were here to stay. The next episode is in line with a final release date for the weekend. Here is everything to know about the upcoming outing of the series.
Spy X Family Chapter 91: Release date and where to read
The final release date of the next chapter has already been mentioned on the schedule of Viz Media. From that, we know that Spy X Family Chapter 91 was released on December 11, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.
What to expect next?
While most of the plot of Spy X Family does not relate to the plot from the previous one, there is a chance that we will be meeting with Yor and Anya once again. The newfound friendship between this family with Sigmund and Barbara Authen might as well be the theme of the upcoming outing. As they spend more time together, the Forgers discover unexpected connections between Sigmund and Barbara and their covert world.
Yor's espionage skills may be inadvertently put to use as they navigate the complexities of their new friendship. Meanwhile, Anya's telepathic abilities might play a role in unraveling hidden aspects of the Authens' past. The chapter could delve into the dynamic between the two families, blending heartwarming moments with the underlying tension of espionage and secrets.
Spy X Family Chapter 91: Previous episode recap
The title of Chapter 90 of Spy X Family was 'Mission 90.' In this chapter, we see that Yor, Anya, and Bond embark on their routine walk when Anya suggests a visit to the park with the "big obstacle course." Amidst playful moments on the slide, Anya overhears boys accusing an old man of being a spy.
Determined to unveil the truth, Anya attempts to read the man's mind, only to discover his innocent desire to go home. Yor intervenes, and they learn about the old man's recent move to the area. The Forgers decide to help him navigate the market, with Anya acting as his mind-reading interpreter. Despite amusing detours, the group finds a winning raffle ticket, leading them to the old man's home.
To their surprise, it's the Forgers' new neighbors, Sigmund and Barbara Authen. The chapter concludes with a heartwarming reunion, showcasing the unexpected connections formed through kindness and adventure. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.
