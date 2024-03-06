Spy x Family Chapter 96: Will Anya Dance With Damian? Release Date, Where To Read And More

In the previous chapter, the students of Eden Academy attended a class Gala, during which Anya expressed her wish to dance with Damian to assist her father. However, Damian rejects her proposal, leading Anya to join a dance competition organized by Emile and Ewen to find a partner for Damian. Spy x Family Chapter 96 is anticipated to feature the duo dancing together. To learn more about the chapter, including the release date and expected plot, continue reading.

Spy x Family Chapter 96: Release date and where to read

Given the manga's bi-weekly release schedule, the upcoming chapter will not be available in the following week but in the week after that. Spy x Family Chapter 96 is scheduled for release on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan. For international readers, the chapter will likely be accessible on Sunday, March 17, 2024, due to time zone differences. Fans can enjoy Spy x Family Chapter 96 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform and VIZ Media's services.

Expectations for Spy x Family Chapter 96

Spy x Family Chapter 96 is poised to continue from the events of the previous chapter, likely focusing on the competition orchestrated by Emile and Ewen to select Damian's dance partner. With Loid's covert assistance, fans can anticipate Anya's comedic participation in the contest.

Advertisement

However, the outcome remains uncertain, as Damian's reaction to the competition's result remains unclear. Will he begrudgingly participate in the Gala, or will he choose to abstain from dancing altogether? Should Anya win the contest, Spy x Family Chapter 96 may even see the children dance together.

Spy x Family Chapter 95 recap

In Spy x Family Chapter 95, Becky Blackbell informed Anya about the upcoming class Gala, sparking excitement among the students. Recognizing the opportunity to help her father, Anya decided to ask Damian to be her dance partner. Damian, taken aback by the sudden proposal that sparked his tsundere flair, awkwardly rejected her and fled the scene.

As the day of the Gala arrived, Damian found himself bombarded with dance proposals from eager girls, yet he showed no interest in dancing with any of them. Meanwhile, Anya also began receiving proposals, which only served to intensify Damian's jealousy.

Desperate to prevent Anya from dancing with anyone else, Damian attempted to interfere with one of the proposals but ultimately backed out, lacking a valid reason to intervene. Despite the increasing number of boys vying for her attention, Anya asserted in her desire to dance with Damian.

Advertisement

Witnessing the escalating situation, Emile and Ewen took matters into their own hands and organized a competition to determine Damian's dance partner for the Gala. Determined to support his daughter, Loid Forger, disguised as the juice waiter, prepared to assist Anya in the upcoming contest.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more news about Anya’s dance partner during the Gala in Spy x Family.