Spy X Family Chapter 97: Anya’s Secret Is Out; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

In the heart of the Term Finals Arc, Spy X Family continues to blend its signature slice-of-life charm with high-stakes espionage. In a surprising recent turn of events, Anya emerges victorious in Emile and Ewen's competition, earning the coveted chance to dance with Damian Desmond at the Gala.

Yet, as the evening unfolds, Anya finds herself confronting unexpected questions about her past, even revealing things to Sy-On Boy that could alter the course of her mission. Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming Spy X Family Chapter 97’s release date, where to read it, the expected plot and a recap of the chapter.

Spy X Family Chapter 97: release date and where to read

Spy X Family Chapter 97 is set to release on Sunday, April 1st, around 12:00 AM (JST). For readers in the western world, the chapter will likely be available on Saturday, March 31st, at 3:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 AM (PT) / 11:00 AM (ET). The release timing may vary slightly based on upload speed.

Spy X Family can be read on various platforms online. Viz Media offers access for readers in the US and Canada, while Manga Plus releases new chapters worldwide. Additionally, readers can find it on Shonen Jump. The ongoing anime adaptation is also streaming on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Spy X Family Chapter 97

Spy X Family Chapter 97 might see Anya trying to reconcile with Damian after their argument on the dance floor. There could be some awkwardness between them as they navigate their newfound understanding of each other. Maybe they'll have a heart-to-heart conversation where they both open up about their insecurities and fears.

Advertisement

After Anya finally reveals her secret to Sy-On Boy in the previous chapter, expect Damian to ponder whether Anya was telling the truth about her mind-reading in Spy X Family Chapter 97. At first, he thought she was joking, but over time, he will likely start to reconsider what she said – after all, Anya isn’t exactly very subtle about her powers.

Spy X Family Chapter 96 recap

In Spy X Family Chapter 96, Ewen and Emile, the architects of the Damian Dance-Partner Selection Committee, devise a competition where girls vie for a chance to dance with Damian. Anya joins the contest as well. The first challenge requires contestants to display balance and rhythm, with Anya's surprising stillness drawing attention.

With Loid's discreet help, Anya excels, though at a cost to Loid's hand. Concerned, Ewen and Emile consult Damian, who insists on fairness. Anya surprises in the obstacle course challenge but faces skepticism. In the final quiz about Damian, Anya cleverly uses her mind-reading ability, narrowly winning. Damian blushes and reluctantly agrees to dance with Anya.

Advertisement

Their dance takes an uncomfortable turn, leading to a heated debate about Anya's mind-reading. Loid wishes for them to make amends but decides to give them space to work it out. Damian doubts Anya's powers, but Anya shocks him by confessing she can indeed read minds, even though Damian remains skeptical. Despite the turmoil, a unique connection forms between the two. The chapter concludes by noting that their friendship level had increased by 100 points.

Keep an eye out for Pinkvilla for more updates on Anya’s next outing in Spy X Family.