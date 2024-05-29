Spy X Family Chapter 99 Pushed To Next Week As Extra Chapter Is Published; Here's New Release Date And More

Fans of Spy X Family had been awaiting the release of Spy X Family Chapter 99 last week, but unfortunately their excitement turned to disappointment when a short extra chapter was released instead.

However, fans need not worry, as the release date for the next chapter has been confirmed. To find out when Spy X Family Chapter 99 will release with more on Henry and Martha’s backstory, keep reading.

Spy X Family Chapter 99: new release date and where to read

Spy X Family Chapter 99 was expected to release last Monday, May 27, 2024, however, an extra chapter was released instead. According to MANGAPlus, the next chapter will be released on June 10, 2024, at 12:00 am JST.

For most international fans, this translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, June 9 around 8 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Keep in mind that the exact time of availability may vary depending on the reader's region and time zone.

Fans can turn to Shueisha's official platforms to access Spy X Family Chapter 99, such as the MANGAPlus website and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Viz Media's official website will also have the chapter available on the release date. Fans should bear in mind that while both Viz Media and MANGAPlus offer free access to the first and last three chapters of the series, Shonen Jump+ requires a paid subscription.

What was this Spy X Family extra chapter about?

Spy x Family’s latest extra chapter was a ‘Research Mission’ and was released on May 27. This special chapter creatively broke the fourth wall, depicting the Forger family's trip to London, England, paralleling Endo's real-life research trip for the manga.

Spy x Family: Research Mission begins with the Forgers visiting ‘Fox Primary School.’ They observe its environment, comparing it to Japanese schools. Anya attempts a test but quickly becomes bewildered and decides to move on. As they continue their research, the Forgers tour famous landmarks like the Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, and Westminster Abbey, viewing them from their car.

Next, Anya excitedly explores various London parks such as Hyde Park, Holland Park, and Regent's Park. However, Loid stops her as he realizes she only wishes to play, and reminds her that their trip isn't solely for leisure. To gather spy-related information, Loid brings the family to the SIS Building of MI6.

Unable to find a way inside, the Forgers stealthily scout the building for entrances. Their suspicious behavior attracts the attention of the security, who demand their passports. Spy x Family: Research Mission concludes as the Forgers end up fleeing the scene in a comedic manner.

Spy X Family Chapter 98 brief recap

In Spy X Family Chapter 98, Martha approaches Henry, now a teacher at Eden Academy, questioning his sudden reappearance at the school. Henry explains that due to a personnel shortage caused by the war, the degree program has been shortened, leading to his return. Martha proudly displays her Imperial Scholar cape to Henry, and the two resume their tea parties, exchanging updates on their lives.

During an air raid drill, Henry accompanies Martha's class to the school's shelter. Martha wonders if Henry, as a teacher, will be exempt from the draft, but he clarifies they are only deferred. Martha later faces heartbreak when she learns that many members of the ballet troupe she was set to join were killed in an air raid.

Devastated, she grieves at their garden spot and seeks Henry’s support in Spy X Family Chapter 98. Later, Henry discovers that Martha has volunteered for the Women's Defense Auxiliary. Confronting her, Henry argues that she is giving up on her dreams, but Martha firmly states she is fighting to protect what remains, including him.

Henry finds himself unable to refute Martha's arguments, leading to a bitter parting. As graduation approaches, Martha overhears discussions about Henry's family tragedy and his parents' pressure for him to marry before being drafted.

Distraught, Martha realizes she must act before it's too late. At the graduation party, Martha musters the courage to invite Henry to dance, leading Henry apologizing for disregarding her feelings. Martha prepares to confess her feelings to Henry in Spy X Family Chapter 98, but their moment is abruptly interrupted by the alarm for an air raid.

For more updates on the Spy X Family manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

