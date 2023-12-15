Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 11: Manga Spoilers, release date, where to watch & more

Becky's love for Loid is expected to take center stage in the next outing of Spy X Family. As the series continues, Loid will become more awkward about a small girl wanting to date him. Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 11 is lined up with a final release date for the week. Thus, here is what happens in the plot of the manga from this point. Read on.

Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 11: Release date and where to watch

As the schedule of Crunchyroll goes, the next episode is set to grace the screens on the weekend. The final release date of the next episode is December 16, 2023. Fans will be able to watch all the episodes of the sequel only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant updates as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The title of the next Spy X Family episode will be 'Berlint in Love and Nightfall's Daily Life.' In this episode, the plot from chapter 59 of the manga is expected to play out. Here, Mission 59 is about Becky who gets inspired in love. After watching a TV show, she is convinced that she should confess her love to Loid Forger.

Thus, she tricks her way into the Forgers' home and fantasizes about marrying Loid, enlisting Anya's help. Loid, unaware of Becky's feelings, tries to gather information on her father. Yor, thinking Becky is drunk, accidentally causes a chaotic scene, realizing later that it was a misunderstanding.

Becky, determined to impress Loid, fails at a strength game, leading Yor to train her. Martha, picking up Becky, is puzzled by the unexpected sight. Despite the comedic misadventures, Becky remains hopeful about winning Loid's heart. However, the final fate of their love will only unfold in the episode when it releases.

Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 11: Previous episode recap

The title of Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 10 was 'Enjoy the Resory to the Fullest, and Bragging About Vacation.' In this episode, we see that the Forgers joyfully reunite for a vacation as Princess Lorelei arrives at a resort island, engaging in various outdoor activities. As evening descends, Loid, the dedicated father, carries an exhausted Yor and Anya back to the ship, praising Yor's hard work.

Returning to their Berlint home, Loid consults with the Handler about the vacation incidents. Post-school break, Anya excitedly attempts to boast about their cruise but faces ridicule from classmates, overshadowed by Becky's grand party. Dejected, Anya shares her experience at home, where Loid, Yuri, and Yor, ironically preach about the wrongness of lying, creating a humorous and insightful family dynamic.

