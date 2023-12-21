Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 12: Spoilers from the manga; release date, where to watch, and more
Bond will sense danger way before any of the family members. And this will be his moment to shine in Spy X Family. Here is what happens in the new outing of the anime.
Bond will be the hero of the next outing. After the family vacation outing, now is the time to settle back home and get busy with everyday errands. But there sure will be trouble for Bond and Loid. Here is what happens in the events of the manga. Read on to find out what might play out in Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 12.
Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 12: Release date and where to watch
The final release date of the 12th episode of Spy X Family will be December 23, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.
Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?
The title of Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 12 will be 'Part of the Family.' This episode will roughly pick the plot from chapter 58 of the manga. In this plot, the first part shows Loid training Bond to immobilize without harm, but Bond appears forlorn. Franky suggests making the training fun, so Loid takes Bond for a walk. Bond's visions lead to amusing attempts to prevent mishaps, leaving Loid perplexed. Bond's final vision of a burning building prompts a heroic rescue, showcasing Bond's courage and foresight.
In Part 2, a fire breaks out, and Bond leads Loid through dangerous situations to save a pug named Daisy. Unaware of Bond's foresight, Loid appreciates Bond's apparent cleverness. Bond, biting an arsonist, aids in his capture. Loid acknowledges Bond's bravery and realizes the depth of their connection. As they return home, Loid plans a trip to the dog park, expressing newfound understanding and appreciation for Bond's unique abilities.
Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 12: Previous episode recap
The title of Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 11 was 'Berlint in Love, and Nightfall's Daily Life.' This episode started with the first part. In "Berlint in Love," inspired by her favorite TV drama, Becky surprises the Forgers in an attempt to woo Loid. However, her flirtatious advances leave Loid perplexed, prompting Yor to rush her to the hospital, misunderstanding her behavior as drunkenness.
Witnessing Yor's strength, Becky concedes and humbly asks Yor to teach her how to be stronger, hoping to be more appealing to Loid. In "Nightfall's Daily Life," as Loid vacations with his family on the Princess Lorelei, Fiona takes on his missions and dedicates herself to training on the mountainside to prove her worth. Reuniting with Loid and receiving a souvenir, Fiona hides her lovesick joy while maintaining an aloof facade.
The storyline captures Fiona's subtle affection and determination to be indispensable to Loid, blending humor and romance in the world of espionage. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.
