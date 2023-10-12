Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 2: Bond's plan of survival! Release date, where to watch and more

The second season of Spy X Family is back on the screens and Yor and Anya are all set to bring utter chaos to the screens. The first episode did just the right job to bring back the old memories of the family of spies. In the first episode, we saw that Yor had a particularly fun day and was not getting the annoying feeling at all. But as soon as the effect of the toxin wore off, she was back in her mood, which confused Loid once again. Here's what we can expect from the next episode.

Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 2: Previous episode recap and what to expect next

The title of Episode 1 was 'Follow Mama and Papa.' The opening episode started with Yor still recovering from her injuries from the last season. And because of the pain, she was constantly annoyed and tired. And Loid decided to do things so as to cheer her up. At a restaurant, a former Red Circus member recognizes Yor and tries to poison her with blowfish venom.

Fortunately, Yor's resilience shields her from harm. Anya and Franky, who were secretly watching, stop a second assassination attempt, forcing the waiter to surrender. The venom briefly eases Yor's pain, making her date with Loid enjoyable. However, by the next morning, the toxin wears off, returning Yor to her painful state and baffling Loid once more.

With this, the title of the next episode of Spy X Family Season 2 will be 'Bond's Strategy to Stay Alive.' As the title suggests, Bond, the family's dog will be in the limelight of the episode. This character certainly stole the show last season. It will be interesting to see what strategy Bond comes up with in order to save himself and the people around him.

Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 2: Release date and where to watch

As the schedule of Crunchyroll goes, the next episode is set to grace the screens on the weekend. The final release date of the next episode is October 14, 2023. Fans will be able to watch all the episodes of the sequel only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant updates as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

