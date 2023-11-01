Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 5: Plan to cross border begins; release date, where to watch and more

Yor's next mission is something that had shocked the fans when the event first happened in the manga. The main event of the Cruise Adventure Arc is all set to hit the screens this week. Here is everything that we know about Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 5 so far!

Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 5: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 5 is November 4, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available only on the official pages of Crunchyroll and Netflix. The timing of the release is as follows.

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 a.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:30 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 10:30 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 a.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 a.m., Sunday, November 5, 2023

What to expect from episode 5?

The title of the next episode will be 'Plan to Cross the Border.' In this episode, fans can expect to see Yor in action once again. As per the manga, this is the incident where Yor guards a lady and her child on a cruise ship by the name of Princess Lorelei. Although Yor will be worried about managing work and home, she will come to know that Garden has taken care of everything for her already.

Next up, as the plot of Chapter 44 of the manga unfolds, Yor will happen to meet with Yuri on her way back. And this is where she will come to know that her brother has been very busy lately. Anya and Loid will also show up in the next outing with storylines of their own.

Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 5: Previous episode recap

The title of the previous episode of SXF was 'The Pastry of Knowledge, and The Informant's Great Romance Part 2.' In this one, fans saw that Anya, Becky, and Damian came to know that there existed a special macron that could make anyone smarter and sharper. As a result of this, all three of them started to fight over who would eat that macron. But because Anya started crying in the fight, Damian went on to give his part to her.

Even after eating the macaron, she did not become any smarter or perform better in her classes, and continued to get average grades. On the other side of the story, Loid comes to know about a group of assassins called Garden. Franky was sent to find out more about this group. The shop in which he happened to be was the one where his crush worked. But a turn of events revealed that his crush already had a boyfriend. The episode came to an end with Yor getting a call for a new mission where she was needed.

Seeing Yor in action will be one of the most exciting parts of the season so far. All updates on the next episode will be found in this space. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

