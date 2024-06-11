Suicide Squad Isekai Anime Confirms June 2024 Release Date: All We Know So Far

It was confirmed by Warner Bros. Japan Anime on June 10th, 2024, Monday, that its upcoming anime Suicide Squad Isekai, which is also being produced by Wit Studios, will have an early release date in the US and a few other territories. The first three episodes will come to the States in June.

However, in Japan, the anime still retains its original July 6th release date. Here is everything you need to know about the early release and where you can watch the new episodes of the show.

Hulu and Max will premiere the first three episodes in June in the US

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Warner Bros. Japan Anime revealed that the first three episodes of the Suicide Squad Isekai anime will be available in the USA on June 27th, Thursday. Although we do not yet know exactly at what time the episodes will be available for streaming, fans are excited about the release nonetheless.

The anime will have a total of 10 episodes and the first three will be available on Hulu and Max for the US audience on June 27th. The fourth episode will be released a week later on the same platforms a week later on July 4th. The rest of the episodes will follow the weekly release schedule until August 10, which is the day when the final episode will air.

Some other countries will also get an early release

The USA is not the only territory where the first three episodes of the anime will be available early. The episodes will be available on June 27 in Korea on Aniplus and Laftel, in France on ADN, and in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan on HBO GO. However, the release date for Japan remains July 6th, Saturday, at 12:30 a.m. JST. In Japan, the episodes will air on BS11 and Tokyo MX first, and then also on Anime Hodai, ABEMA, and U-NEXT.

The Suicide Squad Isekai is a collaboration between Wit Studios, DC Comics, and Warner. Bros Japan. It takes popular characters from DC Comics such as Harley Quinn, Joker, Deadshot, King Shark, and many more. In the anime, the characters will be transported to another world, hence the Isekai in the title.

The anime features many great voice actors such as Anna Nagase in the role of Harley Quinn, Yuichiro Umehara in the role of Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi in the role of Deadshot, and Takehito Koyasu in the role of Peacemaker. Other than that, the show also stars Subaru Kimura as King Shark, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Kujira as Amanda Waller, Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag, Reina Ueda as Fione, Chika Anzai as Katana, Jun Fukushima as Cecil, and Mamiko Noto as Aldora.

Eri Osada is serving as the director of the anime under Wit Studios. Teppei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara are in charge of the scripts with Akira Amano creating the original character designs while Naoto Hoshoda designs the characters for the animation. Music composition of the anime is being done by Kenichiro Suehiro with Shinya Tsuruoku serving as the producer of the anime under Warner Bros. Japan.

